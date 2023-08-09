All clear given after ‘armed subject’ seen on Blinn Brenham Campus

(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have given an all-clear to the Blinn Brenham Campus after an “armed subject” was seen on campus.

Around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, students and faculty were told to shelter in place. Blinn College Police had received a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus, according to Blinn College.

The student left the scene and police located the individual at Jackson Street Park. According to Brenham Police Department, one suspect is now in custody. No one was injured.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

