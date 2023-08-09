Back to School on BVTM: Bryan ISD superintendent discusses new school year

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students, teachers, and staff are set to start the new school year in Bryan ISD.

Kids return to class August 10 and their superintendent says they’re ready.

“We are excited to welcome back those 16,000 students tomorrow...just to welcome our families back into the mix and start meeting the needs of our students,” said Ginger Carrabine.

“As far as what to look forward to, everyone can expect that safety and security will be our top priority. That will always be our top priority but lots of other things too: student achievement and culture. We’re doing a lot with our student ambassadors and student leadership so many, many great things planned for the year,” said Carrabine.

She said they’re also looking to build on the parental and community support they have to help the students have a successful year.

“Fortunately we live in a community where are parents and the community is already involved,” said Carrabine. “They already support us, but we know post-pandemic more than ever we need to deepen those relationships and we need to leverage that strength in numbers and I’m looking forward to that. We’re going to be very intentional this year to make sure that our parents and our families and our community at large know that our doors are open and that we welcome them in.”

You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

