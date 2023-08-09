Brazos Christian experiencing major growth going into new school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian kicked off the school year Wednesday with a lot of growth underway starting with the student population. For the first time, there will be over 500 students on campus.

“It’s amazing to just grow God’s kingdom and see the impact that they have in the world every day,” Clay Jackson said.

Jackson serves as the school’s director of development and said there will also be new second and third-grade classes this year. The decision to add the new third-grade class was made just a week ago, according to Jackson.

“To see our community rally and get those kids that were on a waitlist for a year or so here on campus at Brazos Christian is just very special to see,” Jackson said.

Grammar school principal Kerry Chambliss is eager to welcome those new students as she embarks on her first year in the role. She along with the elementary teachers have been preparing for the new school year throughout the summer.

“My teachers have been here for weeks now preparing their classrooms, getting everything ready, working into the evening and so they’re ready,” Chambliss said.

Teachers and staff members like Mary Woods also spent the summer learning how to strengthen relationships with students. Woods said the tools they’ve learned will help them be more effective educators throughout the year.

They’ve also done school safety training to ensure a safe school year.

“It’s been a busy summer, and that’s been great,” Woods said. “We’re really excited to see the kids.”

Computer teacher Adam Pautsch is also excited about the new school year and is ready to help strengthen students’ computer application skills.

“I’m just looking forward to equipping the students with basic skills that they need so that technology isn’t a hindrance as they work on math, science, history, English and other things like that,” Pautsch said.

Outside the classroom, athletic director Brian Thrift has seen student-athletes spend a lot of time preparing for fall sports during the summer. He said their work balancing extracurriculars and academics will serve them well throughout the year.

“That dedication really shines through,” Thrift said.

In addition, a lot of growth is happening to the campus itself as construction is in progress to enhance the student experience. Plans include adding a performing arts center, cafetorium and welcome center along with new classrooms and a sports performance center. This is an over $10 million project that’s geared towards preparing the next generation for success.

