Brazos Valley employers finding innovative ways to keep workers safe in heat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Triple-digit temperatures continue their streak across the Brazos Valley.

No matter what the temperature is, there are still jobs that require employees to work outside.

Companies like Elevation Gutters are finding creative ways to make sure their employees stay safe and cool.

They’ve provided solar-powered cool breeze hats which have a fan in the front and blow heat out of the back of the hat.

Cooling towels, a portable A/C, and a tent for shade are also at job sites.

“The biggest thing is providing these kinds of steps for the employees,” said Elevation Gutters owner Zach White.

