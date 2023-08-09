Brazos Valley employers finding innovative ways to keep workers safe in heat

Elevation Gutters in Bryan is using several methods to keep workers safe while on the job.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Triple-digit temperatures continue their streak across the Brazos Valley.

No matter what the temperature is, there are still jobs that require employees to work outside.

Companies like Elevation Gutters are finding creative ways to make sure their employees stay safe and cool.

They’ve provided solar-powered cool breeze hats which have a fan in the front and blow heat out of the back of the hat.

Cooling towels, a portable A/C, and a tent for shade are also at job sites.

“The biggest thing is providing these kinds of steps for the employees,” said Elevation Gutters owner Zach White.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
File Graphic (KWTX)
KSAT: Cousin of Uvalde gunman accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school, allegedly tried to obtain AR-15
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today

Latest News

Thursday the College Station City Council will be discussing a number of items.
College Station City Council to discuss convention, recreation center, commercial parking at Thursday’s meeting
On Tuesday the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force held its second meeting since its...
Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force provides update at it’s second meeting
On Thursday the City of College Station will vote whether or not to purchase property for the...
City of College Station examining property for new fire station
On Tuesday the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force held its second meeting since its...
Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force provides update at it’s second meeting