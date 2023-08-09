City of College Station examining property for new fire station

On Thursday the City of College Station will vote whether or not to purchase property for the city’s seventh fire station.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday the City of College Station will vote whether or not to purchase property for the city’s seventh fire station.

The potential location that will be discussed resides on Greens Prairie Road right across from Dalton Drive. If approved it would be placed around several College Station neighborhoods. The real estate contract would be with Jerry P. Windham and Patricia Windham, for the purchase of the four-acre property. It would cost $784,080.00.

College Station Fire Department said another station is important to keep up with the growth of the city.

“Station 7 was approved by the voters in the bond back in November, so we’re excited to get that seventh station because it’s going to improve our response times and response capabilities in the south part of college station,” College Station Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs said.

Marrs said that the expansion would allow them to respond minutes faster to the south side of the city.

“We’re talking about the Castle Gate neighborhood, the Wellborn community, the Greens Prairie Reserve community that’s being built as well as our EMS response to the south end of Brazos County is going to improve,” Marrs said.

