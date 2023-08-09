College Station City Council to discuss convention, recreation center, commercial parking at Thursday’s meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will be discussing a number of items at Thursday’s meeting.

First, is a discussion about the potential of having a recreation center or convention center in College Station. Both of these topics have shown up in the past, but neither has gotten close to completion.

Council members will discuss the potential of seeing either or both of these in the community.

Another item of interest is a parking concern on Ponderosa Drive. This issue was brought up after the council passed a parking ban for the south side of the road located near Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road.

Local businesses were working to ban commercial vehicle parking, but at the direction of city processes, parking was banned completely. One business brought concerns to leaders that this could put him out of business. City staff said they have been working to create a commercial vehicle ordinance to prevent semi-trucks and tractor-trailers from parking on city streets for extended periods of time.

