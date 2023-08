COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers’ opened the Sean McMurry era with a sweep of Waller at home Tuesday night.

Consol won in straight sets 25-23, 25-23 and 26-24.

The Tigers are back at home on Thursday hosting Steele at 2:00 p.m.

Fall sports have arrived 💃🏽



Consol takes the first set against Waller 25-23 @kbtxsports pic.twitter.com/Wc3QyYAfWk — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 8, 2023

