Crash blocks southbound HWY 6 feeder road in College Station
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State Highway 6 between Harvey Rd. and Southwest Parkway.
The feeder road is blocked to southbound traffic.
Officers are working a crash at on the southbound feeder of HWY 6. The feeder road is blocked to southbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/sHJPXW6OSY— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 9, 2023
A KBTX reporter on scene said the crash involved two vehicles with one rollover.
