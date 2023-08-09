Crash blocks southbound HWY 6 feeder road in College Station

College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State Highway 6 between Harvey Rd. and Southwest Parkway.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State Highway 6 between Harvey Rd. and Southwest Parkway.

The feeder road is blocked to southbound traffic.

A KBTX reporter on scene said the crash involved two vehicles with one rollover.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

Latest News

Though we may get lucky with some rain before the end of the month, we're likely to look back...
Rest of August likely to bring above average temperatures, worsening drought
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville
Bryan-College Station is living through consecutive heat that has never been experienced before
Here’s all the unprecedented heat the Brazos Valley is currently living through...
Ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the newest building for Calvert ISD.
Calvert ISD celebrates new campus