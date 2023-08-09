Crash blocks southbound HWY 6 feeder road in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State Highway 6 between Harvey Rd. and Southwest Parkway.

The feeder road is blocked to southbound traffic.

Officers are working a crash at on the southbound feeder of HWY 6. The feeder road is blocked to southbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/sHJPXW6OSY — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 9, 2023

A KBTX reporter on scene said the crash involved two vehicles with one rollover.

