Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former detention officer accused of breaking the law while on the job has been arrested, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of Violation of Civil Rights and Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody.

Woodard had been employed as a Detention Officer since April 2023. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in response to a report received in July 2023, alleging that a detention officer was smuggling contraband into the jail. During this initial investigation, additional information came to light on July 20, reportedly revealing that Woodard had engaged in a sexual encounter with an inmate.

Woodard was interviewed by investigators the same day and submitted his resignation following the interview.

The agency says a thorough investigation was conducted and charges followed.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in all aspects of our law enforcement operations. We take any allegations of misconduct very seriously and will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety, rights, and well-being of individuals in our custody,” said spokesperson Deputy David Wilcox. “We would like to assure the community that the actions of one individual do not reflect the values and dedication of the entire Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the public’s trust, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals under our care.”

At last check, Woodard remained in jail on a $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.