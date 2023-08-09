Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian is coming off a state semifinal appearance.

The Eagles are entering year two under head coach Correy Washington and have eight starters returning on both offense and defense.

Washington said their experience together will be a strength of this team as well as having a dual-threat quarterback in Jackson Caffey who started as a freshman last year.

”I saw strides late in the season (from Caffey)” said head coach Correy Washington. “He had some big games running the football. I’m excited about that. I’m excited about the kids knowing me more,” Washington added.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are more seasoned,” junior lineman Ben Tillery explained. “We have a bunch of sophomore starters that started freshman year. So that’s awesome,” Tillery added.

“I just remember last year we were such a small team, but we had a great unified team,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Chance Locker said. “I think now having 35 guys on our team, we’re just ready to continue that growth and have a bigger team,” Locker added.

The Eagles kick off their season at home against Dallas First Baptist on August 25th.

