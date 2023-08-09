Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers were very young a year ago and head coach Jeff Kasowski is banking on another year of experience paying off dividends this season. At times the Tigers had 3 or 4 freshmen on the field and proved difficult when the playoffs rolled around.

Big Red suffered a first round playoff exit last season to Falls City in a shootout 40-36.

“We got beat by Falls city in the first round and that’s stuck in my mind I know and I know several of our kids don’t like an early exit to football season so it’s provide a little motivation this year,” said Bremond Head Football Coach Jeff Kasowski.

“It motivates us a lot, because there were a lot of games last year that we definitely could have one and put us in a different position, added offensive lineman Lee Williams.

Bremond will much more experience in 2023 with 8 starters back on offense and 9 on defense.

“We have a lot of team chemistry, and a lot of guys are not as young as they were in previous years. We didn’t graduate a lot of days last year so we have most of our talent back,” stated Tiger quarterback and linebacker Korben Zan.

The strength of the team early on will be along the offensive and defensive lines anchored by a couple of team captains in Maclane Minor and Lee Williams.

“We are looking for an opportunity. Last year was not what we were wanting, so we are ready to pounce pretty much as a tiger would do you know, wrapped up defensive lineman Maclane Minor.

Bremond will open up the 2023 season on the road against Normangee. Kickoff at Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7:30pm on August 25th.

