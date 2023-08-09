Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The 2023 Calvert Trojans have their goals set high for this season with hopes for a deep playoff run.

“To do better, become a leader and lead my team hopefully to the state championship.” said wide receiver Kevondre Corona when asked what his goals for this team was for his senior season.

Head Coach Eric Johnson said the loss of some upperclassmen will cause growing pains but he has no doubt his team can be successful.

“I think we will get into the playoffs for sure and I think if we can get it together we will go really deep into the playoffs and hopefully be playing in December,” said Johnson.

Last season Calvert finished 4 and 6 overall with just 2 wins in district play.

“It would mean a lot because they haven’t went to state since I think 2002 so I would want to go to state again and try to make state this year,” said freshman J’Courie Porch.

Calvert returns key seniors Jacarius Schells and Corona to help lead a young squad.

“The offense, it’s looking pretty good,” exclaimed running back Ty’Derrius Thomas. “The five freshman we just got coming up they are doing really good.”

The Trojans kick off their season at Emery Weiner August 26th.

