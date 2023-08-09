Leon volleyball open season with sweep over Caldwell

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon volleyball team beat Caldwell 25-17, 25-6, 25-11 Tuesday night in their season opener.

Leon and Caldwell have traditionally met every year in the first match of the season. This year, both squads had new coaches. Liz Dyson joins the Lady Cougars’ sideline and Wendy Weiss is the new head coach for the Lady Hornets.

Kaitlyn Kirschner dominated early on for the Lady Cougars, but Caldwell was able to keep things close in the first set. Leon cruised in the final two games to complete the sweep over the Lady Hornets for the second year in a row.

Leon will travel to the Central Heights Tournament starting Thursday. Caldwell will play in the Navasota Tournament beginning on Friday.

