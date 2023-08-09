Lottery ticket sales skyrocket as people are hopeful to be the next Mega Million prize winner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If someone takes home the Mega Millions prize Tuesday night, it will change their life forever.

As more tickets are sold, the $1.58 billion prize keeps growing. The last time someone won the Mega Millions was April 18.

“That would be an incredible amount of money. I don’t think most people know how much that is, ya know,” said Bryan resident, Ethan Putman.

The number of ticket sales increases every day across Texas.

The store manager, Jesus Ramirez, sells numerous lottery tickets a day at San N Pac on Texas Avenue.

“Like every customer comes inside and buys a ticket,” he said.

“I’ve actually bought 25 tickets today and I’m really hoping to win this. So maybe this will be the one, we’ll see,” said Putman.

Lottery ticket purchaser, Roderick Hill, states his reasoning for purchasing a ticket.

“I just hope I win. Next time you interview me, I’ll be a winner,” he said.

