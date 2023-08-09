Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day

Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish helped a young boy join the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

WTOC reports that Mark Lane, 10, made the trip to Georgia from Massachusetts to live out his dream of becoming a Savannah Banana.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible for Mark and his family.

Mark reportedly has a rare seizure disorder and is among just a handful of people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mother says he can have up to 300 seizures a day and there are no approved treatments for the condition by the Food and Drug Administration.

But Mark loves his sports. His mother said it allows him to cope with his disorder while also gaining a catchy nickname.

“He likes soccer and baseball and he has a nickname of Swaggy,” the boy’s mother said. “People just started calling him Swaggy and it stuck. He always wears his sunglasses.”

As part of the festivities, Mark got a chance to participate in media day and take part in a Savanah Bananas game as a fellow team member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
File Graphic (KWTX)
KSAT: Cousin of Uvalde gunman accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school, allegedly tried to obtain AR-15
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today

Latest News

Thursday the College Station City Council will be discussing a number of items.
College Station City Council to discuss convention, recreation center, commercial parking at Thursday’s meeting
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says
Solar powered cooling hats blow air through the front and releases heat through the back of the...
Brazos Valley employers finding innovative ways to keep workers safe in heat
On Tuesday the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force held its second meeting since its...
Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force provides update at it’s second meeting