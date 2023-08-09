Meet the author of Hawaiian Noir hit novel ‘Splintered Loyalty’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is hosting a book launch and signing for author Mark Troy’s newest book, Splintered Loyalty.

Splintered Loyalty is a contemporary hardboiled story with a tough-minded female protagonist who carries a lot of personal baggage.

That female protagonist, Ava Rome, has a calling to protect the defenseless and she never backs down.

Splintered Loyalty is the second novel in the Ava Rome series. Troy’s first novel in the series, The Splintered Paddle, was runner up for the Claymore Dagger Award and was published by Five Star Publishing.

The Ava Rome stories are set in Hawaii, where Troy and his family lived in the ‘80′s.

The novels can be categorized as “Hawaiian Noir.” Troy says the movie, Hell’s Half Acre (1954), was the first example of this genre, but not many others followed it.

The subtitle of The Splintered Paddle, “Murder Calls” pays homage to a popular radio show that aired from 1935 to 1975, “Hawaii Calls.” At the peak of its popularity, the show reached 750 stations throughout the world and introduced listeners to live Hawaiian music.

From 4:30 pm to 6 pm on Friday, August 11, community members are invited to meet the author, indulge in refreshments, listen to a reading, and have books signed.

You can learn more about Mark Troy and his work here.

