New school brings changes to drop-off traffic flow for Bryan ISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Faculty and staff in Bryan ISD will welcome students back to campus Thursday. The district will also open its brand new school that day.

Sadberry Intermediate is located across the street from Bonham Elementary. Due to the schools being so close together, the district is updating its drop-off process for the schools.

Drop off instructions for Sadberry Intermediate, Bonham Elementary (Bryan ISD)

Parents who are dropping their kids off at Sadberry are going to follow the blue arrows on the map above. After dropping your kids off, you will follow the red arrows out.

Bonham Elementary parents will use the yellow path, and then follow the red arrows out. Bryan ISD says Bonham Elementary parents will not be able to drop kids off at the front of the school.

