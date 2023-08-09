Pink Alliance to hold 20th annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Pink Alliance is in the middle of fundraising for the 20th annual Surviving and Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. It will be held Wednesday, October 4, at the Hilton in College Station.

Since the first luncheon was held in 2003, more than $1.12 million has been raised for breast cancer survivors and breast cancer initiatives in the Brazos Valley.

Doris Light, the president of Pink Alliance, stopped by First News at Four on KBTX to talk about the upcoming event.

“It is a breast cancer awareness and survivorship celebration,” Light said. “We are expecting a great crowd. We’ve got a great event planned.”

New York Times best-selling author Kelly Corrigan will be the featured speaker. Corrigan is a breast cancer survivor and host of the podcast Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan on PBS.

You can find more information about the 20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon here.

