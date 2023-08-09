Rudder volleyball denied 2-0 start after four set loss to Huntsville

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers had a chance to start the season 2-0, but dropped their second match of the day to Huntsville 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20. at The Armory Tuesday night.

Kimora Maxey lead Rudder with 21 kills, while Charity Rayford added 18 kills.

Rudder opened the season with a four set victory over Giddings 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-14.

Rudder (1-1) will head to the Tyler ISD Tournament on Thursday.

