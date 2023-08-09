State Rep. John Raney will not seek re-election in 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After serving the constituents of House District 14 for seven terms, State Representative John Raney has shared with KBTX his decision not to seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives in 2024.

The announcement comes as Raney looks forward to spending more quality time with his family and embarking on new adventures.

Raney has been a familiar face in the political landscape of Texas, representing most of Bryan-College Station.

The following is the full news release shared Wednesday by his office:

“After much consideration, I have decided to not seek re-election in 2024 so that I may spend more time at home and on the road with my beautiful wife, Elizabeth, our daughters, their spouses, and our eight precious grandchildren. I am immensely proud and eternally grateful for the trust voters placed in me to serve the constituents of House District 14 and to represent them in the Texas Legislature in Austin. I cherish the experience, knowledge, and life-long friendships that developed along the way,” said Rep. Raney. “I will continue to be of service through the remainder of my current term.”

Rep. Raney’s legislative accomplishments include securing general and dedicated funding for Texas A&M University throughout each legislative session, mobile STEM lab funding, veteran job transition and student veteran protections, advocating for individuals with developmental disabilities, ensuring the safety and quality of child care, the creation of embryo donation for adoption, community college reporting transparency, collaborative health care for patients, energy efficiency savings for state buildings, Brazos County Court efficiency, the removal of barriers to access workforce development, and a Good Samaritan protection which created a defense to prosecution for anyone who calls 911 to aid an individual who appears to have experienced a drug overdose.

He is also proud of his work to pass historic property tax relief, provide additional funding and troops at the border, secure our elections, and increase funding for public education.

A sixth-generation Texan, Rep. Raney was sworn in during the 82nd Legislature in 2011. He is a Speaker-appointed member of the Energy Council and serves on numerous legislative caucuses. His committee assignments include six terms on the House Committee on Higher Education, four terms on Appropriations, two terms on Transportation where he currently serves as Vice Chair, three terms on House Administration, Land and Resource Management, and International Relations and Economic Development.

