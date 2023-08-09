TDCJ looking for wanted woman with ties to Bryan

Hailey Doster is wanted for failing to comply with her supervision
Hailey Doster is wanted for failing to comply with her supervision(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman with ties to Bryan.

Hailey Doster is wanted for failure to comply with her supervision.

Her current charges are drug-related but she previously served time for family violence.

Anyone with information should contact the TDCJ Absconder Tip Line at 1-866-680-6667. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel gets vulnerable, candid in new Netflix documentary
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel gets vulnerable, candid in new Netflix documentary
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel gets vulnerable, candid in new Netflix documentary
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel gets vulnerable, candid in new Netflix documentary