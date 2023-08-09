TDCJ looking for wanted woman with ties to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman with ties to Bryan.

Hailey Doster is wanted for failure to comply with her supervision.

Her current charges are drug-related but she previously served time for family violence.

Anyone with information should contact the TDCJ Absconder Tip Line at 1-866-680-6667. All tips are anonymous.

