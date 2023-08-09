Teams still available for Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament

“Tees for Keys” is Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Traditions Club in Bryan
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity will host its charity golf tournament this fall.

“Tees for Keys” Golf is Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Traditions Club in Bryan.

Lunch is included, as well as two drink tickets while on the course.

The title sponsor of “Tees for Keys” is LSPI and the lunch sponsor is The Bubba Moore Foundation.

Team and hole sponsorships are still available.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will help provide safe and affordable housing in Bryan/College Station.

To become a sponsor or register for the tournament, visit habitatbcs.org.

