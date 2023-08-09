Texas A&M University names acting dean of the Bush School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs has named Dr. Frank B. Ashley III as acting dean of the Bush School of Government & Public Service.

Ashley steps into the head position after former Bush School Dean Mark A. Welsh III was named acting president of Texas A&M on July 21.

“President Bush, our namesake, stated that public service is a noble calling,” Ashley said. “You cannot be in the Bush School and talk to students about being public servants unless you are a true public servant. Therefore, when you’re asked to step up and serve, you do it.”

Ashley has served as the executive associate dean and senior professor at the Bush School since 2016, during which time he oversaw strategic planning, faculty affairs, student affairs, program development, diversity, assessment, communications and external relations, student services, and extended education programs.

Before coming to the Bush School, Ashley served as the senior vice president of membership and higher education management at the College Board. He earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama and his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana College.

Ashley is a longstanding member of the Aggie community and dedicated years of service to Texas A&M and the Texas A&M University System even before he held positions at the Bush School. His previous appointments include service as dean of the College of Education, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and director of admissions and associate dean for undergraduate studies and teacher education in Texas A&M’s School of Education and Human Development. Ashley also served as vice chancellor for the A&M System from 2007-2013 and was given the designation of Vice Chancellor Emeritus by the Texas A&M Board of Regents in 2013.

When asked how he felt about continuing to work for Texas A&M in a new role, Ashley responded, “It’s an honor. It’s truly an honor to help carry on the legacy of the 41st President of the United States.”

