Theil earns bronze at World University Games

CHENGDU, China - Texas A&M women’s swimming’s Caroline Theil and assistant coach Caroline Maxvill Stanek wrapped up competition at the World University Games, with Theil bringing home bronze as Maxvill Stanek helped guide the USA women’s squad that finished the meet medaling in five events.

“Caroline [Theil] being able to represent the United States at World University Games in itself was an honor, and she put the cherry on top by winning bronze in the 200 IM,” Maxvill Stanek said. “With it being her first international meet, we had to learn to juggle travel and jet lag for the first time. She did incredibly well and took everything in stride which contributed to her success. She balanced the excitement of her first international competition and remembering her ultimate goals. I was incredibly proud to coach her and the USA Team the past couple of weeks - seeing her stand on the podium is a coaching memory I will have forever.”

Theil advanced out of prelims in the 200m IM and posted the third-fastest time in the semifinal to punch her ticket to the finals.

She clocked in at 2:14.29 in the final to lower her personal best time in the event and secure the bronze medal in her international debut.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native also swam on the 4x100m medley relay in prelims and help Team USA secure a spot in the final.

