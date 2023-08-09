Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD teacher wins Region 6 Secondary Teacher of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stephen F. Austin Middle School Robotics/Engineering teacher Naveen Cunha has been selected as the Region 6 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Cunha was selected out of applicants from the 64 districts in the region. He was surprised with the award during the Bryan ISD Convocation. Cunha will go on to represent Bryan ISD and Region 6 at the state level.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.