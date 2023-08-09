Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
Texas Central and Amtrak announced Wednesday it seeks to explore high-speed rail service...
Texas Central and Amtrak seek partnership for high-speed rail project
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Brazos Christian kicked off the school year Wednesday with a lot of growth underway starting...
Brazos Christian experiencing major growth going into new school
"Tees for Keys" Golf Tournament will help provide safe and affordable housing in B/CS.
Teams still available for Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament