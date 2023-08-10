Blinn College Police say there’s no evidence student had gun on campus

A shelter-in-place was ordered Wednesday morning after police received reports that a student may have been in possession of a firearm.
The college has not said where on campus the incident occurred but the incident around 11 a.m. yesterday prompted a shelter-in-place for students and staff.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the security scare that occurred Wednesday on the campus of Blinn College in Brenham.

A spokesperson for the college says the Blinn Police Department has concluded its investigation into the incident and found no evidence that a student was in possession of a firearm or ever displayed one.

The police department’s findings have been submitted to the County Attorney for further review, said Blinn Director of Communications, Media Relations, and Marketing Richard Bray.

The college has not said where on campus the incident occurred but the incident around 11 a.m. yesterday prompted a shelter-in-place for students and staff.

Bray says the alert came after police were notified that a student may have been in possession of a firearm on campus.

Officers later located the student at a nearby park.

