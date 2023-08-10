City of Bryan asking Wellborn SUD customers to conserve water

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As triple-digit temperatures continue to surge Wellborn SUD is trying to do its part to conserve water.

The City of Bryan has asked Wellborn SUD to reduce its water purchase by 20%.

The company is also urging its customers to turn off sprinkler systems.

Wellborn SUD is concerned that they may have to move into their stage three water contingency plan if changes don’t take place.

The City Of Bryan is not currently under any watering restrictions but asked Wellborn SUD and Wickson Creek SUD to conserve water for Bryan residents. The city says this part of the contracts it has with other water districts.

