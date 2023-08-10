Covid-19 has a new variant known as EG.5

Health care professionals say there is a new variant of Covid-19 known as EG.5
Health care professionals say there is a new variant of Covid-19 known as EG.5(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - With kids going back to school, healthcare professionals in the Brazos Valley want to let you know how you can help protect your kids from certain illnesses.

One particular illness that doctors say they’re seeing more of as kids go back to school is the new variant of Covid-19 known as the EG.5.

The CDC says this new variant accounts for about 17% of cases in the U.S.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Reginal Chief Medical Officer at BSW says symptoms of this new variant are expected to be similar to that of a viral infection.

“Can be associated with a fever, can be associated with cough, and with lower respiratory tract symptoms, but Omicron in the population typically acted more in the upper respiratory tract, so we would expect this to be similar,” Sullivan said.

Edward Davila, an Epidemiologist at the Brazos Valley Health District, says this new variant is a subvariant of Omicron, which means that it’s genetically similar to other Omicron variants.

“Masks and booster vaccines are going to be some of the most effective ways to keep ourselves and others safe, as well as maintain well-ventilated spaces,” Davila said.

These healthcare professionals say knowing what symptoms to look out for and ways to prevent illness can help keep you and others safe.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
Crash blocks southbound Highway 6 feeder road in College Station
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update - August 9
Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
The shelter is looking for people to adopt
Aggieland Humane Society at capacity, looking for people to adopt
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Bryan, College Station ISD using wet bulb globe temperature to monitor outdoor activities