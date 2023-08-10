Covid-19 has a new variant known as EG.5

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - With kids going back to school, healthcare professionals in the Brazos Valley want to let you know how you can help protect your kids from certain illnesses.

One particular illness that doctors say they’re seeing more of as kids go back to school is the new variant of Covid-19 known as the EG.5.

The CDC says this new variant accounts for about 17% of cases in the U.S.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Reginal Chief Medical Officer at BSW says symptoms of this new variant are expected to be similar to that of a viral infection.

“Can be associated with a fever, can be associated with cough, and with lower respiratory tract symptoms, but Omicron in the population typically acted more in the upper respiratory tract, so we would expect this to be similar,” Sullivan said.

Edward Davila, an Epidemiologist at the Brazos Valley Health District, says this new variant is a subvariant of Omicron, which means that it’s genetically similar to other Omicron variants.

“Masks and booster vaccines are going to be some of the most effective ways to keep ourselves and others safe, as well as maintain well-ventilated spaces,” Davila said.

These healthcare professionals say knowing what symptoms to look out for and ways to prevent illness can help keep you and others safe.

