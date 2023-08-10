Fire at compost facility in Brazos County under control

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A compost pile caught fire early Thursday morning at the Twin Oaks Compost Facility in Brazos County.

Firefighters were dispatched to the facility on Pleasant Hill Road around 2 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a large compost pile on fire.

According to Brazos County Pct. 4 Fire Chief Joe Warren, the fire likely spontaneously ignited.

All area fire departments were called in to help.

The fire is now under control, but first responders are going to continue to monitor the facility due to the high fire danger in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.