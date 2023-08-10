From The Ground Up: Ranchers learn from each other during 2023 Beef Cattle Short Course

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 69 years beef producers across the country have come together to learn and share ideas on how they can become better ranchers at the Beef Cattle Short Course.

Director For Agrilife Research Cliff Lamb says this year’s conference focused on how they can push the industry forward.

“This conference provides insights for ranchers to be able to see what is on the horizon and how can they do a better job of either becoming more efficient in their production systems, more productive and maybe more economically viable,” said Lamb.

Ranchers and beef producers from across the country gathered at Texas A&M University to hear seminars from agriculture experts as well as their peers

“The great thing about the beef cattle short course is it offers a variety of opportunities from multiple people,” said Lamb. “You can have beginner ranchers out there that are just getting into the industry, and then there’s a lot of information for those that are more advanced.”

This year the conference focused on how ranchers can adapt to new technology and changes in the industry so they don’t fall behind.

“Agriculture is changing and the implementation of technology, the implementation of genetics, how we manage our operations, are all changing at an increasing or ever-increasing scale,” said Lamb.

Lamb says ranchers feel a sense of responsibility to feed the rest of the world, especially with the amount of people that work in agriculture.

“It’s about 1% or less than 1% of the U.S. population actively involved in agriculture in some way, yet we are responsible for providing the food supply to everybody in the country.”

There were over 2,000 attendees at this year’s Beef Cattle Short Course.

