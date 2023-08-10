Hometown Heroes: Iola

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Last season did not end how the Bulldogs would have liked with no playoff appearances and just two wins overall.

This season Iola is hungry for post-season play and has goals of district champions.

“Main goal is just to make it to playoffs,” said defensive back Landon Betancourt. “Last year it wasn’t the greatest, haven’t made it to playoffs in a couple of years but we are pretty hungry to go back to the playoffs.”

With Rex Sharp taking over the head coaching duties while Bo Barrow will remain on staff, the Bulldogs are ready to turn things around.

“He implemented a lot of what we are going to do. You know, our spread guy,” Sharp said of Barrow. “I have been blessed to hire a couple of coaches we have in the last few weeks so things are looking up there.”

Sharp says the focus this off-season has been getting stronger in the weight room and working on the fundamentals.

“We are all a big family we have been around each other for a long time,” said wide receiver Kage Lee. “We know each other so strong so our communication is going to be on key. We got this in the bag.”

Iola kicks off their 2023 season August 25th at Snook.

