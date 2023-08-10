Hometown Heroes: Iola

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Last season did not end how the Bulldogs would have liked with no playoff appearances and just two wins overall.

This season Iola is hungry for post-season play and has goals of district champions.

“Main goal is just to make it to playoffs,” said defensive back Landon Betancourt. “Last year it wasn’t the greatest, haven’t made it to playoffs in a couple of years but we are pretty hungry to go back to the playoffs.”

With Rex Sharp taking over the head coaching duties while Bo Barrow will remain on staff, the Bulldogs are ready to turn things around.

“He implemented a lot of what we are going to do. You know, our spread guy,” Sharp said of Barrow. “I have been blessed to hire a couple of coaches we have in the last few weeks so things are looking up there.”

Sharp says the focus this off-season has been getting stronger in the weight room and working on the fundamentals.

“We are all a big family we have been around each other for a long time,” said wide receiver Kage Lee. “We know each other so strong so our communication is going to be on key. We got this in the bag.”

Iola kicks off their 2023 season August 25th at Snook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
John Raney has been a familiar face in the political landscape of Texas, representing most of...
State Rep. John Raney will not seek re-election in 2024
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
Crash blocks southbound Highway 6 feeder road in College Station
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences students win awards at conference
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Prairie View A&M University introduces new Athletic Director Anton Goff
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Hometown Heroes: Iola