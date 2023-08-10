Hometown Heroes: Milano Eagles

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles are entering year three under Head Coach Nick Morehead this fall.

They have a junior heavy team and that has good chemistry after growing up and playing together.

They’re coming off a 6-4 season where they won their first six games, and made the playoffs, but had a tough final stretch ending the season with four straight losses.

“We ran into a tough schedule at the end of the year and it’s not going to get any easier,” Milano Head Coach Nick Morehead said. “We feel like we belong with those teams and that’s where we want to be. We have to up our level of play and we had a good off season, and hopefully we can get that done.”

“We lost a lot of seniors, nine seniors are gone, they played both ways almost all of them did,” Milano lineman Greg Storey said. “There’s still a lot of us coming back. All the players filling in the spots now were back ups and got reps, and they’re going to be pretty good this year.”

The Eagles open the season with Reicher Catholic at home on the 25th nfollowed by a week two bye.

