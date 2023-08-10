Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
Crash blocks southbound Highway 6 feeder road in College Station
John Raney has been a familiar face in the political landscape of Texas, representing most of...
State Rep. John Raney will not seek re-election in 2024
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

Latest News

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Mrs. Kim’s class
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Mrs. Kim’s class
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X to auction off old Twitter items
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer