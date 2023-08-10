NOAA increases their Atlantic hurricane season forecast to “above-normal”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has increased their forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season from their previous prediction of “near-normal” activity to “above-normal”.

Despite the ongoing presence of El Niño conditions, scientists with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center believe that current oceanic and atmospheric conditions are primed to counteract the limiting tropical developmental factors typically associated with this climate pattern. Some of these conditions include a below-normal wind shear forecast as well as a weaker presence of Atlantic trade winds, but one of the more notable oceanic conditions working in favor of tropical development is the record-warm sea surface temperatures.

Temperatures in the Atlantic have been on the rise since March of this year, and with more record heatwaves forecast for the remainder of the hurricane season, sea surface temperatures are only predicted to increase.

2023 Daily Atlantic Sea Surface Temperature Anomalies (kbtx)

NOAA’s increased forecast predicts there is a 60% chance we will see an above average hurricane season, which is double their previous forecast of 30%, released in May. This new forecast calls for 14-21 named storms and 6-11 hurricanes, with 2-5 of them predicted to be major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

This forecast aligns fairly well with that of Colorado State University, released on August 3rd.

NOAA's updated 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook (kbtx)

As a reminder, we have already seen five storms reach at least tropical storm strength this season, with one (Don) reaching hurricane status.

In the short term, little to no activity is forecast in the Atlantic Basin, but that can obviously change very quickly.

Hurricane season started in June, and lasts through November. August and September tend to be more active months for the state of Texas. To track the season as it goes along, click here to download the 2023 PinPoint Weather Hurricane Tracking Chart!

As we all know, regardless of how “active” a hurricane season is, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

