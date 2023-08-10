Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
Crash blocks southbound Highway 6 feeder road in College Station
John Raney has been a familiar face in the political landscape of Texas, representing most of...
State Rep. John Raney will not seek re-election in 2024
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

Latest News

A fire spontaneously ignited at Twin Oaks Compost Facility
Fire at compost facility in Bryan ‘under control’
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Mrs. Delgado’s class
Daily Pledge - Southwood Valley Elementary – Mrs. Delgado’s class
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
White House to ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war, $12 billion for disaster fund, AP source says
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money