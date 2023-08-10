Prairie View A&M University introduces new Athletic Director Anton Goff

PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande and AD Anton Goff
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Today Prairie View A&M University President Tomikia P. LeGrande and newly appointed AD Anton Goff held a press conference at Panther Stadium.

A Pittsburgh native and former football student-athlete at Bowling Green University, Goff earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991 and 1994, respectively.

He has over 25 years of experience in athletic administration. Prior to his role at NIU, he served as Director of Athletics at St. John’s University, the University of Hartford, and Bowie State University. Throughout his career, Goff has been responsible for increasing athletic fundraising efforts, athletic competitiveness, and enhancing student athletes’ academic performance and graduation rates.

”Wherever I’ve gone I’ve tried to bring a level of professionalism, a level of excited and a level of pursing championships,” said Goff at his introductory press conference. “As I get down here you will find out I am one of the most competitive persons you will meet and I am going to make sure I infuse that competitiveness in our athletic department. When I am talking about winning I am not just talking about championships. I am talking about winning in the classroom, talking about winning in the community and making a difference.”

Goff will begin his new duties at PVAMU on August 28.

