Support Bryan ISD’s mission at the Hometown Reunion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are selling out fast for the first ever Hometown Reunion, hosted by the Bryan ISD Education Foundation.

The night will include live music by Steve Wariner, cocktails, dinner, a live auction, and more.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Bryan ISD Educators.

“This year, we’ve earmarked that money to go directly back to our teachers and our staff in the district. We recognize that they have a hard job and that they work really hard for our community, so we wanted this year, our first ever year, to be about the educators. So that will go back into their hands and they can do what they want with it,” Executive Operations Manager, Sarah Braden, said.

Braden says there are just 40 tickets left, so this is a highly anticipated event.

“I’m excited to see the city of Bryan come together. It’s really exciting to see how much support we’ve gotten from community members, from families, and I think that the city is excited about it. It’ll be a chance for us to gather and celebrate and raise money for our teachers,” she said.

The Hometown Reunion will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Legends Event Center in Bryan.

Click here to purchase your ticket.

