Tax-free weekend is quickly approaching, wide variety of items included

This weekend is Tax-Free weekend in Texas.
This weekend is Tax-Free weekend in Texas.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tax-free weekend is coming up and it’s the perfect time to grab those back to school essentials.

Shopping during tax-free weekend will save you 6.25% on all eligible items as long as they are under $100.

Thomas McMillan, the Director of the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M University says there is a wide variety of items included.

”There’s five key categories people need to be aware of that are tax-free during this tax-free weekend for back to school. It’s clothing, footwear, school supplies, backpacks, and then even face masks,” McMillan said.

You can buy qualifying items from any store in Texas or from an online seller doing business in Texas.

To see a full list of included items, click here.

Tax-free weekend will begin on Aug. 11 and will end at midnight on Aug. 13.

