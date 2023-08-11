Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Flora

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flora is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Aug. 11.

This sweet girl is about four or five years old.

Flora’s foster family says she’s potty-trained, does well in a crate and loves getting pets.

During the month of August, Aggieland Humane Society has free adoptions every Friday. All cats, dogs, puppies and kittens adopted will come with their standard adoption package: spay or neuter surgery, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Take a look at Flora and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Message from Flora's foster family
