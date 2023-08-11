A&M Consolidated’s Marchaton fundraiser is this Saturday!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated marching band will be marching through the Pebble Creek neighborhood this Saturday, August 12 for their annual Marchathon fundraiser. Donations will be accepted along the route.

Here are the details:

8:30 am - Band students meet at the Pebble Creek Country Club

9:00 am - Band begins marching through Pebble Creek neighborhood

10:00 am -Band performs a concert at St. Andrews Park, then continues marching

11:00 am - Band ends at Pebble Creek Elementary School

The donations go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument maintenance, contest season, college scholarships, and much more.

The specific streets the band will be marching down include:

Firestone Dr.

Spearman Dr.

St. Andrews Dr.

Pine Valley Dr.

Congressional Dr.

Sycamore Hills Dr.

Royal Adelade

Spearman Dr.

Parkview Dr.

Here’s a look at last year’s event.

