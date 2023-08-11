AMCHS hosting annual March-A-Thon this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Marching Band invites the community to attend its annual March-A-Thon fundraiser.

It’s happening Saturday in the Pebble Creek neighborhood. It starts at 9 a.m. and donations will be accepted along the route.

All the money collected will go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument maintenance, contest season and college scholarships.

The band will be marching down the following streets:

Firestone Dr.

Spearman Dr.

St. Andrews Dr.

Pine Valley Dr.

Congressional Dr.

Sycamore Hills Dr.

Royal Adelade

Spearman Dr.

Parkview Dr.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.