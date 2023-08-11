AMCHS hosting annual March-A-Thon this weekend

All the money collected will go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument...
All the money collected will go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument maintenance, contest season and college scholarships.(Melissa Melnyk)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Marching Band invites the community to attend its annual March-A-Thon fundraiser.

It’s happening Saturday in the Pebble Creek neighborhood. It starts at 9 a.m. and donations will be accepted along the route.

All the money collected will go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument maintenance, contest season and college scholarships.

The band will be marching down the following streets:

  • Firestone Dr.
  • Spearman Dr.
  • St. Andrews Dr.
  • Pine Valley Dr.
  • Congressional Dr.
  • Sycamore Hills Dr.
  • Royal Adelade
  • Spearman Dr.
  • Parkview Dr.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking motorists to avoid this area as the entire intersection is shut down.
CSPD: Driver arrested after running stop sign, hitting bicyclist
15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver
College Station Police searching for missing teen
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Hailey Doster is wanted for failing to comply with her supervision
TDCJ looking for wanted woman with ties to Bryan
Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested

Latest News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Arrests made in connection to Pleasant Hill Rd. Homicide
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
The City of College Station continues to push for affordable housing and in their latest effort...
City of College Station continues push for affordable housing
Toady is national safe digging day and Atomos Energy wants to remind you to call before you dig.
On National 811 Day, learn how to dig safely