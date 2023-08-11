Arrests made in connection to Pleasant Hill Rd. Homicide

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Brandon Hall.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Brandon Hall.

Hall’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, August 10, investigators arrested Nariah Reeves, 20, for burglary and firearms charges related to the murder.

The first suspect, a juvenile, was arrested within days of police discovering Hall’s body on Pleasant Hill Rd. on August 2.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office obtained information that led to a home in Brenham. A search warrant was served and evidence linking the two suspects to the murder was located.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

