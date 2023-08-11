Back to School on BVTM: Navasota ISD superintendent on 2023-24 academic year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Navasota ISD return to class Monday, August 14. That’s two weeks earlier than in previous years.

“The best thing that can happen is getting kids back in classes and getting the instruction and learning going and that’s an exciting time of year,” said Navasota ISD superintendent Stu Musick.

Musick said he’s looking forward to another productive year in some newly renovated spaces.

“Back in 2017, we passed a bond for $55 million. Those bond projects wrapped up over the last year and so we are in those spaces and areas,” he said. “We had a new science wing at the junior high and high school, a new career and technical education complex at the high school as well.”

Musick said they’ve added more career and technical education courses to provide students with more options.

“That’s really our focus, you know, four-year university, that’s great for some folks, but it’s not what all folks will do. So whether it’s a two-year program or a four-year program or going to a trade school or going straight into the workforce or going into the military, we want to be able to prepare students for whatever their next chapter in life is.”

