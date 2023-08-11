Back to School on BVTM: Normangee ISD superintendent discusses new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee ISD is hosting its Meet the Teacher event Monday evening. The first day of school is August 16.

“We’re always excited this time of year,” said Normangee ISD superintendent Mark Ruffin. “This is why we became teachers, right, to open the doors back up and get those kids back into the building.”

During his appearance on Brazos Valley This Morning, Ruffin said they already have a lot to celebrate.

He said Kamy Taylor was named Region 6 Elementary Teacher of the Year and Stephanie Noack was named Support Staff Member of the Year.

Ruffin said there was more good news for all staff members who returned this week.

“At that Monday back to school, we were able to walk up all our brand new staff members, not just teachers, it doesn’t matter what your role is, if you were new, we brought you up, we recognized you, we introduced you, and then we’re able to celebrate and surprise you with a $2,000 sign-on bonus that our board had approved. And not only that, but every single staff member, not just the new ones, our board approved a $2,000 bonus for everybody. So the first day back to school for everyone, the first day back to school for teachers is always exciting but sometimes a little bit weary too, but it’s always better when they know when they’re leaving today, they get to go pick up a $2,000 check from the business office.”

