Bonham Elementary employees, leaders welcome students into new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Educators greeted families outside Bonham Elementary Thursday morning as they started the 2023-24 school year.

Bryan ISD has over 16,000 students registered for the academic year. Over 500 go to Bonham Elementary School. School members told KBTX they are excited for the new year.

“I love to ask [the students], ‘What is it you’re looking forward to learning this year?’ to get them already thinking,” said dyslexia specialist Bonnie Nallen.

Bryan ISD leaders say it has been hard work to make sure the first day went smoothly.

“Our teachers came back on the 31st of July, and we’ve been at it for a while, but they have worked so hard in preparation for this day in welcoming our Buccaneers back,” said Bonham Elementary Principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes.

Goals for Bryan ISD include boosting attendance and increasing family engagement.

“We’re really shooting to just incentivize and have things in place for our students to come to school everyday and want to be in school everyday,” said Garcia-Rhodes.

