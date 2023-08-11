Brookshire Brothers treats Boys & Girls Clubs with back to school Ice cream social

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley event
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley event(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley kicked off the new school year on a sweet note, as Brookshire Brothers hosted an ice cream social event at the Bryan Boys and Girls Clubs Campus.

This initiative is part of Brookshire Brothers’ ongoing commitment to support education and community engagement.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Brazos Valley was selected as a grant recipient by the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation this year, cementing their partnership in fostering positive growth and learning opportunities for local youth.

For more information about the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation and their impactful endeavors, please visit www.brookshirebrothers.com/charitablefoundation.

