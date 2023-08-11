Call free 811 service before you dig

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aug. 11 (8/11) serves as an annual reminder for residents and professional excavators to contact 811 and have underground utility-owned lines marked before beginning any digging project.

This is a free service that is mandated by law and is the most effective way to promote excavation safety and damage prevention.

Everyone who dials 811 before digging is connected to a local notification center that will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies.

“Before you start any type of digging on your property, it’s really important to call 811. It’s free. Someone will come out and mark where the utility lines are, so you can work around them and stay safe,” Eric Tate, Atmos Energy spokesperson, said.

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects, and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked, because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. Even minor damage can weaken a pipeline and lead to a future leak. Click here to learn what to do if you damage a pipeline or suspect a gas leak.

Tate says it is important to call a few days ahead of time, so if you plan to dig on a Friday, call 811 on Monday morning to allow ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Atmos Energy invites everyone to become a safety ambassador by signing the Call 811 Pledge. Click here to sign the pledge.

For more information about 811 and safe digging practices, visit this Atmos Energy website.

