Celebrate your summer grad at Aggieland Outfitters this Tax Free Weekend

By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer graduations are in full swing!

The staff at Aggieland Outfitters is ready to help you find the perfect gift for the grad in your life.

“Graduation time has to be one of my favorite times of the year. I remember when I graduated, Aggieland Outfitters gave away a free t-shirt,” said Blake Bodin.

Aggie grads, be sure to make your way to Aggieland Outfitters to get your free t-shirt.

This weekend, family and friends will find graduation frames, clothing items for everybody, and accessories for the Aggies in their life with a fantastic discount.

“It’s a great time to come shop and be in that gift giving mood. You know, it’s tax free weekend and here we just do everything tax free the entire weekend,” said Bodin. “We extend it till Monday. We’ll give people a chance to come in, relax and just save a little bit of money and also get ready for back to school.”

You can visit any of the two Aggieland Outfitters locations for the best gifts and accessories.

  • University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.
  • George Bush Store Location- 208 George Bush Dr.

