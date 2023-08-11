College Station police investigate crash involving bicyclist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police officers are working a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of University Oaks Blvd and Munson Avenue.

The crash happened around 7 p.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid this area as the entire intersection is shut down.

We’ll update this as new details are made available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.