College Station police investigate crash involving bicyclist
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police officers are working a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of University Oaks Blvd and Munson Avenue.
The crash happened around 7 p.m.
Police are asking motorists to avoid this area as the entire intersection is shut down.
We’ll update this as new details are made available.
